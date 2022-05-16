Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Solo Brands in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Solo Brands’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Solo Brands alerts:

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DTC. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Solo Brands from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Solo Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.71.

DTC stock opened at $4.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.62. Solo Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $23.39.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.60 million. The company’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $164,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $1,407,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Solo Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,447,000. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Solo Brands (Get Rating)

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Solo Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solo Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.