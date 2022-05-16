Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR) Lowered by Analyst

Wi-Lan Inc. (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Wi-Lan in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Li now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.03. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wi-Lan’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Wi-Lan (TSE:QTR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$51.16 million during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.013 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

