Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IPAR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.75.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $73.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.01. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $108.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The firm had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 91.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

