Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for The Howard Hughes Co. Lifted by BWS Financial (NYSE:HHC)

The Howard Hughes Co. (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at BWS Financial boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Howard Hughes in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.34.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.62. Howard Hughes had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on HHC. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Howard Hughes from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Howard Hughes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Howard Hughes in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Howard Hughes from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

Shares of NYSE HHC opened at $85.89 on Monday. Howard Hughes has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $108.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,161,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,017,000 after buying an additional 133,489 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 49,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after buying an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 209,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,281,000 after buying an additional 19,640 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howard Hughes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,878,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Howard Hughes by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,581 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Howard Hughes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, March 15th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through four segments: Operating Assets; Master Planned Communities (MPCs); Seaport District; and Strategic Developments. As of December 31, 2020, the Operating Assets segment owned 15 retail, 33 office, 12 multi-family, 3 hospitality, and 13 other operating assets and investments primarily located in The Woodlands, Texas; Chicago, Illinois; Columbia, Maryland; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawaii.

