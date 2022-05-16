Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF) Lowered to Sell at Nordea Equity Research

Quantafuel ASA (OTC:QNTFF – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Nordea Equity Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Danske downgraded shares of Quantafuel ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a 17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Quantafuel ASA stock opened at $1.32 on Monday. Quantafuel ASA has a 12-month low of $1.15 and a 12-month high of $5.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.98.

Quantafuel ASA, a technology-based energy company, which converts plastic waste to environment friendly fuels and chemicals in Norway. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

