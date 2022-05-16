Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH) PT Lowered to C$3.00

Quarterhill (TSE:QTRH – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Cormark from C$3.60 to C$3.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 35.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.25 to C$2.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James set a C$3.25 price objective on shares of Quarterhill and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Quarterhill from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Quarterhill alerts:

QTRH traded down C$0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting C$2.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,502. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.07. Quarterhill has a one year low of C$2.03 and a one year high of C$2.98. The firm has a market cap of C$251.68 million and a PE ratio of -11.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.45.

Quarterhill Inc operates in the intelligent transportation system and intellectual property licensing industries worldwide. Its Licensing segment includes patents relating to wireless communications, memory interface technologies, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging technologies, wired connectivity, automotive applications, computer gaming, intelligent personal assistant technologies, enhanced image processing, streaming video technologies, non-volatile Flash memory, DRAM and other memory technologies, and semiconductor analog circuitry technologies.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Quarterhill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quarterhill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.