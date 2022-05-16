Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the April 15th total of 26,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of QIPT stock opened at $4.27 on Monday. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $4.00 and a 52 week high of $7.72. The company has a market cap of $143.18 million and a PE ratio of -13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19.
Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). Quipt Home Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $29.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.30 million. Equities research analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on QIPT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Quipt Home Medical and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.
Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.
