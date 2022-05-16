QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR) Insider Daniel Smith Sells 2,500,000 Shares

QX Resources Limited (ASX:QXR – Get Rating) insider Daniel Smith sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$0.05 ($0.03), for a total transaction of A$112,500.00 ($78,125.00).
QX Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
QX Resources Limited engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral properties in Queensland and Western Australia. The company primarily explores for gold and base metals, including nickel. It holds interest in the Pilbara gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company also has an agreement to acquire a 90% interest in the prospective gold projects covering an area of approximately 115 square kilometers situated in the Central Queensland goldfields.
