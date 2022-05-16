Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Radware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

RDWR stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 151.45, a PEG ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.58. Radware has a fifty-two week low of $23.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.19.

Radware ( NASDAQ:RDWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $73.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDWR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Radware by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,842,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,738,000 after buying an additional 860,799 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Radware by 311.9% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 845,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,863,000 after purchasing an additional 640,230 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 71.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,834,000 after acquiring an additional 519,521 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 114.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 453,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 241,849 shares during the period. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP acquired a new position in shares of Radware in the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,910,000. 76.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

