Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.67.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RDWR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Radware from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Radware alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDWR. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Radware by 87.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,842,885 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $76,738,000 after acquiring an additional 860,799 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in Radware by 311.9% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 845,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,863,000 after buying an additional 640,230 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in Radware by 71.5% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,245,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,834,000 after buying an additional 519,521 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Radware by 114.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 453,158 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $14,487,000 after buying an additional 241,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP purchased a new position in Radware in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,910,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDWR stock opened at $24.23 on Monday. Radware has a 52 week low of $23.02 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 151.45, a P/E/G ratio of 48.95 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.58.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.59 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Radware Company Profile (Get Rating)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.