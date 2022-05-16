Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) PT Lowered to $116.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $136.00 to $116.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.36.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $99.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 1.38. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $91.54 and a fifty-two week high of $140.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.19.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 230 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter worth $84,000. 99.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.