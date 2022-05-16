Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 143,200 shares, a drop of 23.1% from the April 15th total of 186,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 40,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,916,000 after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in Rani Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $6,498,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 37.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 157,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 43,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Rani Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.80.

Shares of RANI stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.94. 3,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,578. Rani Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.15.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $1.01. Sell-side analysts predict that Rani Therapeutics will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

