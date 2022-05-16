RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.75) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink analyst T. Smith now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.75) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.78). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for RAPT Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.81) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.16) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.29) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.89) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 36.23%.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on RAPT. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $14.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $426.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.82. RAPT Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.85 and a one year high of $43.26.

In related news, CFO Rodney Kb Young bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, with a total value of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,084 shares in the company, valued at $106,184.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total transaction of $56,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,259,500 shares of company stock worth $13,440,730 and sold 12,015 shares worth $260,413. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.