Raymond James Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX)

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.02). Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Boralex’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Boralex (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$192.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$197.95 million.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark increased their target price on Boralex from C$50.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boralex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.31.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$38.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 325.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.95 billion and a PE ratio of 240.63. Boralex has a twelve month low of C$30.04 and a twelve month high of C$42.49.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, and the United States. As of December 31, 2021, the company had interests in 90 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,032 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; 12 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 244 MW; and one thermal power station with an installed capacity of 35 MW.

