Raymond James Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Equitable Group in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst S. Boland now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.28. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $86.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Equitable Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.25 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$105.00 to C$88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Equitable Group from C$94.00 to C$79.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$85.00 to C$80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$73.21.

EQB opened at C$58.87 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 7.04. Equitable Group has a 1-year low of C$51.73 and a 1-year high of C$84.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$71.40.

In other Equitable Group news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total value of C$100,763.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,280.79. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of Equitable Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total value of C$247,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at C$444,704.80. Insiders sold a total of 10,790 shares of company stock valued at $834,037 in the last 90 days.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Equitable Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.99%.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

