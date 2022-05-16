Raymond James Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP)

Interfor Co. (TSE:IFP – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Interfor in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will earn $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.52. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Interfor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $16.68 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on IFP. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$50.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Interfor from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Interfor from C$37.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

IFP opened at C$33.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.35, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.17. Interfor has a fifty-two week low of C$23.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.56.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

