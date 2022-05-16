Raymond James Comments on Altius Minerals Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:ALS)

Altius Minerals Co. (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Altius Minerals in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Altius Minerals’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$23.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$21.70 million.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ALS. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$31.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cormark boosted their price target on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Altius Minerals from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

Shares of TSE:ALS opened at C$18.80 on Monday. Altius Minerals has a twelve month low of C$14.92 and a twelve month high of C$25.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$22.93 and its 200 day moving average is C$19.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.85, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.94. The company has a market cap of C$899.69 million and a PE ratio of 20.00.

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada, the United States, and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 12 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal.

