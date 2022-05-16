Raymond James Comments on Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) – Stock analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Rating) (NYSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.16. The firm had revenue of C$536.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$551.94 million.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on HBM. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$14.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$12.82.

Hudbay Minerals stock opened at C$6.76 on Monday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$6.48 and a 12-month high of C$11.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$9.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$9.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is -1.31%.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; silver/gold doré; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

