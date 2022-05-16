Raymond James Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.13. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $768.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share.

KGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $8.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.36.

KGC opened at $4.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.68. Kinross Gold has a 1-year low of $3.92 and a 1-year high of $8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter worth $31,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 4,360.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. 56.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

