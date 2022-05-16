Raymond James Comments on Kinross Gold Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a report released on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.16 billion.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on K. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.65 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Cormark boosted their price target on Kinross Gold from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Kinross Gold to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$9.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Kinross Gold from C$14.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$9.69.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$5.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.34, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.19. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$5.09 and a one year high of C$10.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.30%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Director Jonathan Paul Rollinson sold 28,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.90, for a total value of C$196,194.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,700,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$18,635,354.40. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,008 shares of company stock worth $372,139.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

