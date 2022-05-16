Raymond James Increases Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target to C$34.50

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) had its target price increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$33.50 to C$34.50 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC set a C$41.50 price objective on Definity Financial and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$36.13.

Shares of TSE:DFY traded down C$0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching C$31.74. The stock had a trading volume of 316,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,586. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$26.00 and a one year high of C$35.40. The firm has a market cap of C$3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.33.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.38 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$749.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$766.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Definity Financial will post 1.9800001 earnings per share for the current year.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the under the Economical brand name.

