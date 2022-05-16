Raymond James Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Exchange Income in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 12th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.68. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Exchange Income’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.71 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$390.33 million for the quarter.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EIF. CIBC raised shares of Exchange Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.50 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Exchange Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$47.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on Exchange Income from C$49.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on Exchange Income from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.95.

Exchange Income stock opened at C$44.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35. The company has a market cap of C$1.75 billion and a PE ratio of 24.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$42.41. Exchange Income has a 1 year low of C$37.79 and a 1 year high of C$47.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.67%.

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

