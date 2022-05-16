Raymond James Trims Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) Target Price to C$23.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Summit Industrial Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Summit Industrial Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.17.

Summit Industrial Income REIT stock remained flat at $$14.24 during midday trading on Monday. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.33.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end REIT focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

