Raymond James Weighs in on Cameco Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Cameco in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.01. Raymond James also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.70.

Shares of NYSE CCJ opened at $22.01 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.46. Cameco has a 1 year low of $15.34 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of -200.07 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a current ratio of 5.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Settian Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

