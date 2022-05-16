RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ) Head to Head Review

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) and BBQ (NASDAQ:BBQ – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

RCI Hospitality has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BBQ has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RCI Hospitality and BBQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RCI Hospitality 15.16% 23.93% 11.41% BBQ 10.27% 17.83% 5.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.2% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.0% of BBQ shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of RCI Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.8% of BBQ shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for RCI Hospitality and BBQ, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RCI Hospitality 0 0 1 0 3.00 BBQ 0 0 1 0 3.00

RCI Hospitality presently has a consensus price target of $110.00, indicating a potential upside of 88.00%. BBQ has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 85.87%. Given RCI Hospitality’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RCI Hospitality is more favorable than BBQ.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares RCI Hospitality and BBQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RCI Hospitality $195.26 million 2.82 $30.34 million $3.90 15.00 BBQ $206.44 million 0.70 $24.02 million $2.42 5.56

RCI Hospitality has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BBQ. BBQ is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than RCI Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

RCI Hospitality beats BBQ on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RCI Hospitality (Get Rating)

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club. Wholly-owned subsidiaries also operate restaurants and sports bars under the Bombshells Restaurant & Bar brand; and dance clubs under the Studio 80 brand. As of February 11, 2019, the company operated 46 units, including 39 nightclub units and 7 Bombshell units. In addition, it owns two national industry trade publications serving the adult nightclubs industry and the adult retail products industry; a national industry convention and tradeshow; and two national industry award shows, as well as approximately a dozen industry and social media Websites. The company founded in 1983 as Rick's Cabaret International, Inc., changed its name to RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. in August 2014, and is based in Houston, Texas.

About BBQ (Get Rating)

BBQ Holdings, Inc. develops, owns, operates, and franchises casual and fast dining restaurants under the Famous Dave's, Village Inn, Clark Crew BBQ, Granite City, Tahoe Joe's Steakhouse, Bakers Square, and Real Urban Barbecue names in the United States, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates. It offers smoked, barbequed, and grilled meats, as well as entrée items, and side dishes and appetizers. The company operates full-service and counter-service restaurants. As of March 14, 2022, it had 100 company owned locations and approximately 200 franchised locations, including ghost kitchens operating out of the kitchen of another restaurant location or shared kitchen space. BBQ Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Minnetonka, Minnesota.

