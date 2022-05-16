Realty Income (NYSE:O) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.84-$3.97 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have weighed in on O shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised Realty Income from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Realty Income from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.80.

NYSE O traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $68.12. The stock had a trading volume of 107,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,010. The company has a market capitalization of $40.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.10. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $62.74 and a 1 year high of $75.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $807.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.69 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 82.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Realty Income will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 290.20%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 50,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in Realty Income by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,472,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Realty Income by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $80,810,000 after acquiring an additional 407,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in Realty Income by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 8,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348 shares during the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

