Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ: MDRX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/13/2022 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c” rating.

5/6/2022 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $19.00.

5/2/2022 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/8/2022 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Allscripts’ year-over-year uptick in the top and bottom lines, and a surge in total bookings in fourth-quarter 2021 are impressive. Revenues from both arms also rose in the quarter, which is encouraging. The launch of Guided Scheduling is also promising. Continued innovations auger well. The expansion of margins is another positive. New alliances and continued innovation bode well. Solid prospects in the Sunrise EHR platform raises our optimism on the stock. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Allscripts’ results in fourth quarter were better than expected. Over the past six months, Allscripts has outperformed the industry. Yet, healthcare regulatory changes and consolidation in the healthcare industry are threats to Allscripts’ business. Forex woes, integration risks and stiff competition persist.”

3/18/2022 – Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MDRX traded up $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.12. 33,914 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,826,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.98. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $23.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.36.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $142.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Paul Black sold 60,000 shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.87, for a total transaction of $1,312,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Thomas Langan sold 51,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $933,850.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,535,205.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 121,537 shares of company stock worth $2,454,350 over the last three months. 2.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $186,000. Hightower 6M Holding LLC bought a new position in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions during the first quarter valued at $235,000.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

