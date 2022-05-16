Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Topaz Energy (TPZ)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Topaz Energy (TSE: TPZ):

5/5/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$26.00 to C$31.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Topaz Energy was given a new C$27.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.50 to C$28.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/4/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$27.25 to C$31.50.

5/4/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$30.00.

4/14/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$23.00 to C$26.00.

4/14/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$27.50 to C$25.00.

4/12/2022 – Topaz Energy was given a new C$27.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$30.00 to C$31.00.

4/1/2022 – Topaz Energy was given a new C$27.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Topaz Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$26.00 to C$27.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TSE:TPZ traded up C$1.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$23.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 304,294. The company has a quick ratio of 10.18, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$21.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 108.64. Topaz Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of C$14.35 and a 12-month high of C$24.00.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$75.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$76.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Topaz Energy Corp. will post 0.8100001 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. This is a positive change from Topaz Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Topaz Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 413.64%.

In other news, Director Mike Rose purchased 10,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$23.31 per share, with a total value of C$233,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,105,399.42.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates in Royalty Production and Infrastructure segments. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 5.3 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

