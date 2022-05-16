Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Acme United (ACU)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN: ACU):

5/15/2022 – Acme United is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $32.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.32. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $46.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.38%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Acme United during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Acme United by 183.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 64.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 443.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Acme United by 17.6% during the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

