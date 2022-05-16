Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Salzgitter (SZG)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Salzgitter (ETR: SZG):

5/13/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €43.00 ($45.26) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/12/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €55.00 ($57.89) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

5/12/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($47.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/12/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($47.37) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/22/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($47.37) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

4/22/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €44.00 ($46.32) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/21/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €32.50 ($34.21) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/21/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €55.00 ($57.89) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/19/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €30.00 ($31.58) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/23/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €42.00 ($44.21) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/22/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €33.00 ($34.74) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/21/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €40.00 ($42.11) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

3/21/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €28.50 ($30.00) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/21/2022 – Salzgitter was given a new €45.00 ($47.37) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

ETR:SZG opened at €34.04 ($35.83) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 3.17. Salzgitter AG has a 52-week low of €22.78 ($23.98) and a 52-week high of €48.76 ($51.33). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €40.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of €34.89.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

