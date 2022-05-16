Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Stantec (STN)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Stantec (TSE: STN) in the last few weeks:

5/13/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$85.00 to C$77.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$69.00 to C$65.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from C$80.00 to C$74.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/13/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$78.00 to C$72.00.

5/12/2022 – Stantec had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$78.00 to C$72.00.

4/5/2022 – Stantec was given a new C$85.00 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of STN stock traded up C$0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$55.30. The stock had a trading volume of 192,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,298. Stantec Inc. has a twelve month low of C$53.05 and a twelve month high of C$73.10. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.13 billion and a PE ratio of 30.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$61.42 and its 200 day moving average is C$66.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.07, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Stantec (TSE:STN – Get Rating) (NYSE:STN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The firm had revenue of C$916.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$922.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stantec Inc. will post 3.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.67%.

In other Stantec news, Director Robert Gomes sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.50, for a total transaction of C$624,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 155,752 shares in the company, valued at C$9,734,219.65. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,644 shares of company stock worth $2,997,658.

Stantec Inc provides engineering, architecture, and environmental consulting services in the areas of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

