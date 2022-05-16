Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Hiscox (HSX)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Hiscox (LON: HSX):

5/16/2022 – Hiscox had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on the stock.

5/11/2022 – Hiscox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

5/6/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 870 ($10.73) to GBX 895 ($11.03). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Hiscox had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 1,075 ($13.25) price target on the stock.

5/5/2022 – Hiscox had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 1,067 ($13.15) price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Hiscox had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 1,027 ($12.66) to GBX 1,067 ($13.15). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Hiscox had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,177 ($14.51) to GBX 1,159 ($14.29). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Hiscox had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Hiscox had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – Hiscox had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 1,000 ($12.33) price target on the stock.

HSX stock traded up GBX 13.80 ($0.17) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 963.60 ($11.88). The company had a trading volume of 361,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,797. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.23, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of £3.34 billion and a PE ratio of 21.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 941.39 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 908.36. Hiscox Ltd has a 12 month low of GBX 763.60 ($9.41) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,002 ($12.35).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Hiscox’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.26%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh acquired 1,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 982 ($12.11) per share, for a total transaction of £14,327.38 ($17,664.14). Also, insider Joanne Musselle acquired 18,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 793 ($9.78) per share, for a total transaction of £149,559.80 ($184,391.32).

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

