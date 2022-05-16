RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $177.80.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RNR. StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RenaissanceRe from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 923,936 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,454,000 after purchasing an additional 447,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter valued at $72,933,000. SRB Corp increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 206.1% during the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 478,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,029,000 after purchasing an additional 322,200 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 8,987.9% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 322,802 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,999,000 after purchasing an additional 319,250 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $147.65 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.44 and a beta of 0.58. RenaissanceRe has a 12-month low of $134.70 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.40.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($1.13). The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

