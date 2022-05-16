Renasant Co. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share (NASDAQ:RNST)

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Renasant in a report released on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.67 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Renasant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ:RNST opened at $29.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. Renasant has a 1-year low of $28.79 and a 1-year high of $45.40.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a net margin of 23.66% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Renasant during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Renasant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Renasant by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 4,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Renasant’s payout ratio is currently 32.71%.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

