Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) will post $143.05 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Renasant’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $140.80 million and the highest is $144.30 million. Renasant posted sales of $157.19 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renasant will report full-year sales of $581.75 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $587.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $630.68 million, with estimates ranging from $621.90 million to $639.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Renasant.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. Renasant had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 23.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RNST. StockNews.com began coverage on Renasant in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised Renasant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

NASDAQ RNST opened at $29.23 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day moving average of $35.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 1.11. Renasant has a 52 week low of $28.79 and a 52 week high of $45.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Renasant’s payout ratio is 32.71%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNST. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Renasant by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after purchasing an additional 93,811 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Renasant by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,739 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,361,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Renasant during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,458,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Renasant by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,485,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Renasant by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.65% of the company’s stock.

Renasant Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Renasant Bank that provides a range of financial, wealth management, fiduciary, and insurance services to retail and commercial customers. It operates through three segments: Community Banks, Insurance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banks segment offers checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, asset-based lending, and equipment leasing services, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

