Renault (EPA:RNO) Given a €24.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) received a €24.00 ($25.26) price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on RNO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.11) price target on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €22.00 ($23.16) price objective on shares of Renault in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($57.89) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €38.00 ($40.00) price objective on shares of Renault in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($46.32) price target on shares of Renault in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €33.93 ($35.72).

RNO stock traded up €1.18 ($1.24) during midday trading on Monday, reaching €23.60 ($24.84). 2,062,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €22.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €28.93. Renault has a 52 week low of €73.71 ($77.59) and a 52 week high of €100.70 ($106.00).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

