Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Short Interest Update

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of RPHM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,110. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $12.78.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPHM. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Reneo Pharmaceuticals (RPHM)
- Warby Parker Stock Is A High-Probability Candidate For A Short-Squeeze
- Concentrix: High Debt and Struggling Margins
- Recession Fears Mount After Weak Manufacturing Data
- WD-40 Stock is Ready to Coil like a Piston
- F5 Inc Is a Troubled Stock With Upside Potential
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.