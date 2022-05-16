Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Short Interest Update

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, an increase of 32.5% from the April 15th total of 252,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.1 days. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of RPHM traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.19. The stock had a trading volume of 588 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,110. The firm has a market cap of $53.57 million and a P/E ratio of -1.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.60. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.03 and a 12-month high of $12.78.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.16. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPHM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $291,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 67.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 48,599 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,143,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 14,161 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $115,000. 79.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPHM. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

