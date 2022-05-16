Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.57.
Several research firms have recently commented on REGI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $73.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.
About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)
Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.
