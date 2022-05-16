Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.57.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGI. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $32.54 and a 52-week high of $73.64.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. Renewable Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 360.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. City State Bank bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

About Renewable Energy Group (Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

