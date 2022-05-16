Renishaw (LON:RSW) PT Lowered to GBX 5,100 at Berenberg Bank

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 6,600 ($81.37) to GBX 5,100 ($62.88) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.77% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,200 ($51.78) price objective on shares of Renishaw in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
LON:RSW opened at GBX 3,900 ($48.08) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,993.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 4,469.54. Renishaw has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,668 ($45.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,680 ($70.03). The stock has a market cap of £2.84 billion and a PE ratio of 22.26.
About Renishaw (Get Rating)
Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe and software, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and styli for touch probe systems; interferometric laser, magnetic, and optical encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics and metal vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.
