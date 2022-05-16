RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Equities analysts expect RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) to report ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for RenovoRx’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RenovoRx will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RenovoRx.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenovoRx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ RNXT opened at $1.82 on Monday. RenovoRx has a 1 year low of $1.50 and a 1 year high of $16.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.52 and a 200 day moving average of $4.02.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNXT. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University acquired a new position in RenovoRx in the 3rd quarter worth about $368,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in RenovoRx in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in RenovoRx in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 11.97% of the company’s stock.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

