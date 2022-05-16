Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) PT Lowered to $16.00

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Barclays from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 53.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on RPAY. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Repay from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

NASDAQ:RPAY opened at $10.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.49. Repay has a 1-year low of $9.79 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm has a market cap of $941.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.36 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 8.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Naomi Barnett sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.72, for a total value of $95,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Repay by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,658 shares during the period. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Repay by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 194,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. AXA S.A. increased its position in shares of Repay by 39.6% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Repay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

