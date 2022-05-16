Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.41 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) will post sales of $189.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $183.00 million to $192.40 million. Repligen reported sales of $162.96 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full-year sales of $786.72 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $773.40 million to $792.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $890.58 million, with estimates ranging from $849.00 million to $948.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Repligen.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.20. Repligen had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $206.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.48 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 44.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Repligen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Repligen from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Repligen from $286.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Repligen has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $285.57.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.03, for a total transaction of $396,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Repligen during the fourth quarter worth $218,643,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $138,881,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Repligen by 25.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,063,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $307,294,000 after buying an additional 217,697 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after purchasing an additional 201,342 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in Repligen by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 813,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $214,295,000 after buying an additional 195,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN stock opened at $150.40 on Monday. Repligen has a 12 month low of $137.21 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.09.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

