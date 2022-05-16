Reply (OTC:RPYTF) Rating Increased to Hold at Cheuvreux

Reply (OTC:RPYTF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Cheuvreux from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a €119.00 ($125.26) target price on the stock.
OTC RPYTF opened at $156.74 on Monday. Reply has a twelve month low of $156.74 and a twelve month high of $210.00.
