Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko Acquires 20,000 Shares

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,393,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,861,230.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
KRMD opened at $2.09 on Monday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.
Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.
About Repro Med Systems (Get Rating)
Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.
