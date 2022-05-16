Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko Acquires 20,000 Shares

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,393,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,861,230.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

KRMD opened at $2.09 on Monday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The stock has a market cap of $93.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02.

Get Repro Med Systems alerts:

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.13 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,563,000. Horton Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Repro Med Systems by 0.4% in the third quarter. Horton Capital Management LLC now owns 10,785,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,740,000 after purchasing an additional 40,263 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 672,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after buying an additional 74,847 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Repro Med Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $819,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 995,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 41,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

About Repro Med Systems (Get Rating)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Repro Med Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repro Med Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.