Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Purchases $40,200.00 in Stock

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,393,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,861,230.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.09 on Monday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.
Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.
Repro Med Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.
