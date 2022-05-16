Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD) Director Purchases $40,200.00 in Stock

Repro Med Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) Director Joseph M. Jr. Manko bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,393,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,861,230.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ KRMD opened at $2.09 on Monday. Repro Med Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $4.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.02.

Repro Med Systems (NASDAQ:KRMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.13 million. Repro Med Systems had a negative return on equity of 13.57% and a negative net margin of 23.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Repro Med Systems, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Repro Med Systems by 19.7% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 19,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 7,764 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 65,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 9,025 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Repro Med Systems by 4,152.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 14,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repro Med Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th.

Repro Med Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repro Med Systems, Inc, doing business as KORU Medical Systems, designs, manufactures, and markets portable medical devices primarily for the ambulatory infusion market in the United States and internationally. It offers mechanical infusion product comprising the FREEDOM infusion systems that include the FREEDOM60 syringe driver, the FreedomEdge syringe driver, HIgH-Flo subcutaneous safety needle sets, and precision flow rate tubing.

