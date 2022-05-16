Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ACV Auctions Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACVA)

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for ACV Auctions in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.18). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ACV Auctions’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 23.08% and a negative return on equity of 15.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on ACVA. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $30.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.17.

NASDAQ:ACVA opened at $8.94 on Monday. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $7.52 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $184,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in ACV Auctions by 50.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Michael Waterman sold 2,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total value of $37,370.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 66,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,791. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

