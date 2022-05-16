Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for CenterPoint Energy, Inc.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CenterPoint Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

CNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com raised CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CenterPoint Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.07.

NYSE:CNP opened at $31.03 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.68 and a 200-day moving average of $28.46. CenterPoint Energy has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 335.5% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 958 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, First Command Bank lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 1,427.8% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.98%.

About CenterPoint Energy (Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as assets in the wholesale power market.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.