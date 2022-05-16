Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for ECN Capital Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp. (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ECN Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, May 12th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

ECN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price objective on shares of ECN Capital and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Standpoint Research upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$7.00 price target for the company. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.50.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$6.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.32. The company has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.19. ECN Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.60 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$87.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$82.55 million.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. ECN Capital’s payout ratio is 1.41%.

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

