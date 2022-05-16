Research Analysts Offer Predictions for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a report released on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. B. Riley also issued estimates for American Homes 4 Rent’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

AMH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.06.

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $37.50 on Monday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.08. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.58.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $356.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.76 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 13.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.19%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,275 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.41 per share, with a total value of $32,397.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

