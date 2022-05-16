Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Celsius Holdings, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CELH)

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Celsius in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.01. B. Riley also issued estimates for Celsius’ FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $133.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.27 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 166.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on CELH. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Celsius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Celsius from $103.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $113.50 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.50.

CELH stock opened at $56.38 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 176.19 and a beta of 1.95. Celsius has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $110.22.

In other Celsius news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celsius by 172.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 478,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,404,000 after acquiring an additional 302,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $278,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 26.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 85.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celsius in the third quarter worth $377,000. 45.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

